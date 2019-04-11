Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Sterner. View Sign

John "Jack" Michael Sterner, born on July 3, 1935 in Hanover, PA. Son of the late John and Helen Sterner, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019, surrounded by his children after fighting a fierce battle with cancer. He was an electrician by trade, but he found his true calling in farming. He is survived by his significant other, Bertha Lewis; his three children, Joanne Mayne and husband Eddie of Westminster, MD, John B. Sterner and wife Michelle of Biglerville, PA, and Tina Nichols and husband Jesse of Gettysburg, PA; 14 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, J. Philip Sterner of FL and Jim Sterner of CO; and one sister, Barbara Roth of Hanover, PA.He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor "Dolly" Sterner; daughter in law, Kristy Sterner; and 2 sisters, Rosalie Reed of WI and Joan Forman of Hanover, PA. Family and friends are invited to the funeral service which will be held at 11:30am Friday, April 12th at St. Mark's United Church of Christ, 1616 Cape Horn Rd. Hampstead, MD 21074.

