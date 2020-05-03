John Stickles
1942 - 2020
John "Uncle John/ Pop" Stickles, Sr., 77, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at his home on April 28, 2020, after a long illness of Still's disease. Born on October 8, 1942, in Baltimore, MD, to the late Lionel Edward, Sr. and Susie (Chappell) Stickles. He was married to the love of his life, Ellen (Hooper) Stickles, his devoted wife of 42 years. Surviving are sons, John Stickles, Jr. and wife, Kathy, of Sykesville, and Jay Stickles and wife, Stephanie, of Glenville, PA. Also survived by grandchildren Coyote, Kyle and wife Sabrina, Savannah, Yonahga, and Emma. Great-grandchildren Blake and Bobby. Also survived by siblings, M. Elaine Leese, Robert H. Stickles, Sr. and wife Alene, Anna May Schaffer, Cecil (Pat) Stickles and wife Nancy. Also survived by a brother-in-law, Wayne Hooper and wife Donna. John was predeceased by his twin brother Dean, brother Lionel E. Stickles, Jr., and his sister Emma Virginia Jennie Markle. John was very family oriented. He loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He loved working on his nephew's late model race car, his 1955 Chevy, enjoyed the many trips to racing events and Nascar, and was a member of the West Manhiem Hunting Camp. He enjoyed the many vacations with his family and friends. John was a 1962 graduate of North Carroll High School and worked for A.G. Parrott, G.V. Hooper and Monumental Paving. He served proudly in the National Guard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 and/or NORD, Inc. – Donations, Dept. 5930, P.O. Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888 (for Still's Research). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com



