John William Tiell, 81, of Hampstead, died on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Dove House. Born on August 18, 1939 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Edgar Tiell and Iva Pearl Wadems Tiell. Before retiring, John was a Baltimore City Police Officer. He also served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by five children, Jennifer Shearer, Jeremy Tiell, Janera Manno, Jeralyn Tiell, and Jeff Tiell; his children's mother Jean Tiell; two sisters Kathy Bessling and Sharon Robinson; three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by daughter Britany Fredericks, son Jonathan Tiell, and brother Terry Tiell. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 11:00 to 12:30 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 with Deacon Charles Barnhart, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Eldersburg with military honors. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org
. Online condolences can be made at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net
.