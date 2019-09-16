|
|
John W. Moreland, Jr., 75, of Taneytown, Maryland, died peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born January 28, 1944 in Baltimore, MD he was the son of the late John W. Moreland, Sr. and Virginia Powell Moreland. He was the husband of the late Carolyn Lee (Harding) Moreland, who predeceased him in 2011. John was a painter who owned and operated his own business "Painting Miracles" along with his wife and son. John was an active member of the Littlestown, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #2226 and a part of the Eagle Riders. He also was a former member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion. He loved attending the social activities of clubs, camping, gambling, throwing darts, picking crabs, and watching Lifetime movies. His greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Surviving are his children, John W. Moreland, III of Westminster, Tina L. Dayhoff and husband Barry of Taneytown, and Ron L. Moreland and wife Buffy of Westminster; grandchildren, Michael and Melody Moreland, Joseph Dayhoff, Jessica Hansen and husband SSG Joe Hansen; great-grandchildren, Ladainian, Jaxson, Brantley, and Lucas; brother, Ron Ball and wife Terry of Gettysburg, PA. He was predeceased by a brother, Jim Ball. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of a Memorial Service at 3:30 p.m. at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. A reception will follow the services at the Littlestown Eagles Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 16, 2019