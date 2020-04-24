John Walter "Walt" Callis passed away on April 22. Born and raised in Baltimore, Walt was a captain of the rifle team at Baltimore Polytechnic High School, leading them to a state championship. He also attended the University of Maryland. He served in the U.S. Army as an Ordinance Technician, and would later take those skills to W. R. Grace, and Miller Research, where he worked as a chemist. An avid outdoorsman, Walt was active in the Mt. Washington Rod & Gun Club, and later the Pikesville Sportsman's Club. He was a Hunter Safety Instructor with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and was passionate about hunting, fishing, and conservation. Through these endeavors, Walt had an utter mastery of the geography and topography of Maryland. Perhaps above all, Walt's greatest passion was the U.S. Civil War, and he possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of that part of our nation's history. He was fascinated with battles and leadership, and regularly shared that enthusiasm with others as a living historian and Confederate re-enactor. He us survived by his sister, Melinda Callis of Eldersburg, son John W. Callis, III of Westminster, daughter and son-in-law Wendy and Doug Ruch of Westminster, grandson Robert Holthause of Baltimore City, and cousin Dr. Kristine Curtis of Leesburg, Virginia. Funeral arrangements are pending, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020