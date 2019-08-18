John Walter Seifert, 85, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, MD. Born on November 7, 1933, in Bristol, PA, he was the son of the late Louis Walter and Mildred Purcell Seifert. He was the loving husband of the late Felicitas Genoveva Seifert, who passed away in 2016. John married his beloved wife on March 22, 1958. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, and he retired from the military as a Master Sergeant. While deployed in Germany he was a member of the 1st Radio Relay Squadron and later took great pleasure organizing 19 annual reunions in various locations around the United States. John was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Surviving him are children: John Dale Seifert and wife Irene of Ellicott City, MD, Mark Anthony Seifert and wife Karen of Reisterstown, MD, and Felicia Gwen Seifert Herman of Coatesville, PA, six grandchildren, and sisters: Beverly Brading, Barbara Andrews, and Nancy Seifert. He was predeceased by a daughter: Nancy Patricia Seifert, and siblings: Donald Seifert, Raymond Seifert, Helen Sliwinski, and Shirley Murphy. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, August 20, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 am. Interment to follow in All Saints Cemetery, Reisterstown, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Air Force Aid Society, https://afas.org/ Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 18, 2019