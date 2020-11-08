1/1
John William Kauffman III
1935 - 2020
RICHMOND, Ind. – John William Kauffman III, age 85, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Richmond. John was born on August 4, 1935, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, to John W. Kauffman Jr. and Bertha Shipley Kauffman. He graduated from Westminster High School in Carroll County, Maryland, and received an economics degree from McDaniel College (formerly known as Western Maryland College) and an MBA from Loyola College in Baltimore, Maryland. John began his career as a technical trainee for Bethlehem Steel in Sparrows Point, Maryland, and eventually became the plant industrial engineer in Burns Harbor, Indiana. He retired after 30 years with Bethlehem Steel, starting a new career as the business manager for Indiana University East, where he worked for 14 years. John also served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, stationed in Oklahoma and Kentucky. As a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, he served on the church council and finance committee and was treasurer for several years. Having been a three-sport high school and a college athlete, John remained an avid sports fan, especially enjoying games featuring the Indiana Hoosiers, Virginia Cavaliers, Indianapolis Colts, and Richmond Red Devils. Married for over 62 years, he and his surviving wife, Janet Marie Mahaley, wedded on August 23, 1958. Other survivors include his daughters, Janeen (Kevin) Smith of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Jill (John) Luczkowski of Westfield, Indiana; five grandchildren, Hannah Smith, Haley (Cort) Smith Hammond, Jacob Smith, Meghan Luczkowski, and Emma Luczkowski. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Kauffman Moyer. A memorial service for John William Kauffman III will be planned at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at a later date to allow family and friends to safely gather. Those wishing to honor John's life may make donations to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 121 South 18th Street, Richmond, IN 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at:

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 6, 2020
Hey was a very special man. One of my favorite lines with him was yup I'm stubborn . He would say till the day he dies. Lol. He was a very greatful person have many fond memories .
Shannon antrobus
Friend
