Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Winter Jr.. View Sign







John Mack Winter Jr., age 83, of New Windsor, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Long View Healthcare Center, Manchester. Born January 8, 1936 in Peru, Nebraska, he was the son of the late John M. Winter Sr. and Clara Catherine Wolfanger Winter. He was the husband of Mary Jo Pond Winter, his wife of 47 years.John was a graduate of MIT, where he attended as a recipient of a full scholarship from Westinghouse Science Talent Search, won representing the state of South Dakota. At MIT he was in the ROTC program and he was honorably discharged as a captain with the Army Signal Corps. He attended graduate school at the University of Wisconsin and received his master's degree and Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University. He was previously employed with Westinghouse at Linthicum and Marvalaud Inc. of New Windsor. He served as an associate professor at Johns Hopkins and was involved in research at the Center for Nondestructive Evaluation. Following retirement he did part time research at Aberdeen Proving Ground. John was formerly an active member and past president of the New Windsor Lions Club. He enjoyed traveling in the United States and was a creative problem solver.In addition to his wife he is survived by children, John M. Winter III of Locust Grove, VA, Timothy C. Winter of Frederick, Mary S. Reddick-Elick and husband Jim of Union Bridge and Daniel K. Winter and wife Megan of Monroe, WA; 7 grandchildren, Barry, Hollie and John, Kaitlin, Jacqueline and Alexander, and Sarah; brother-in-law, George Merkel of Springfield, VA and nephew, William Merkel and wife Gayle of Charleston, SC. He was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Merkel.A memorial celebration service will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 200 Main St., New Windsor, 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, with Rev. Shari McCourt, church pastor, officiating.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Hartzler Funeral Homes

310 Church Street

New Windsor , MD 21776

(410) 635 - 200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close