Johnathon Mathew "Matt" Meek, born October 5, 1982 in Stillwater, OK; passed away in his home in Union Bridge, MD on August 21, 2019. Matt was a Tattoo artist and an avid Yankee Fan, loved Baseball, fishing, drawing and always wanted to help others. He is survived by his parents Aubrey and Lisa Meek, brother Aubrey Meek, Jr, sister Heidi Meek, grandparents Harry and Betty Jenkins, Dana and Patricia Linton. Preceded in death by grandparents Trent and Rebecca Meek. Also survived by niece Jaycee and nephews Christopher and Layton and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). In Lieu of flowers to help defray funeral cost please make donation payable to Burrier-Queen Funeral Home in Sykesville, MD. He will forever be loved and missed and never forgotten. Thank you for the 36 years you've given us. Play on Matt #22 forever. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 26, 2019