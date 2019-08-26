Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnathon Meek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnathon "Matt" Meek


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnathon "Matt" Meek Obituary
Johnathon Mathew "Matt" Meek, born October 5, 1982 in Stillwater, OK; passed away in his home in Union Bridge, MD on August 21, 2019. Matt was a Tattoo artist and an avid Yankee Fan, loved Baseball, fishing, drawing and always wanted to help others. He is survived by his parents Aubrey and Lisa Meek, brother Aubrey Meek, Jr, sister Heidi Meek, grandparents Harry and Betty Jenkins, Dana and Patricia Linton. Preceded in death by grandparents Trent and Rebecca Meek. Also survived by niece Jaycee and nephews Christopher and Layton and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). In Lieu of flowers to help defray funeral cost please make donation payable to Burrier-Queen Funeral Home in Sykesville, MD. He will forever be loved and missed and never forgotten. Thank you for the 36 years you've given us. Play on Matt #22 forever. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnathon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now