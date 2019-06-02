Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Izquierdo. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Johnny Izquierdo, 87, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Carroll Hospice Dove House.Born in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain on September 25, 1931, he was one of eight sons to the late Gabriél José Izquierdo González and Magdalena Izquierdo Santos. He was the cherished husband of Alejandra Izquierdo, with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage in February.Johnny met his wife in Caracas, Venezuela, and after marriage settled to raise their family in Queens, New York. He worked as the superintendent of an apartment building until his retirement in 2001. Johnny was the type of person with whom you would instantly fall in love after meeting. His zest for life, love for all people and animals, and ability to fix anything were remarkable. He loved music, and would attempt to play any instrument he could. He also loved going to see his daughter, Elena, perform with her band.Surviving in addition to his wife is adoring daughter Elena Martin and her husband Glenn of Westminster, granddaughters Olivia and Sofia, and brother Eugenio Izquierdo Santos of Tenerife, Spain.He was predeceased by his parents and brothers José, Antonio, Santiago, Francisco, Luis, and Domingo.The family will welcome friends and family on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Celebration of Johnny's life will be held on Thursday, June 6th at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery.

