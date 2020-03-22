Jonathan Travis Riddle, 33, of Taneytown, Maryland, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born January 12, 1987 in Westminster, Maryland, he was the son of Joseph and Sylvia (Spielman) Riddle of Taneytown. He was the husband of Diana (Bergman) Riddle. Jon was very devoted and loved his mother, Sylvia, dearly. He loved spending time with his step-children, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed going camping, on cruises and traveling along with his wife, Diana. Surviving in addition to his parents and wife are step-children, Gabriel and Madeline Denrich, siblings, Timothy Riddle and wife Heidi, Angie, Matthew, Josh, and Wesley Riddle all of Taneytown; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mark and Vicki Bergman of N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, in Taneytown, MD.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 22, 2020