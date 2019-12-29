Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for José R. Mondoñedo. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

José Rosario Mondoñedo, 92, of Westminster passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Carroll Lutheran Village Healthcare Center. Born on March 19, 1927 in Manila, Philippines, he was the son of the late Mariano M. and Maria (Del Rosario) Mondoñedo. José was the husband of Amy P. Mondoñedo, his loving wife of 66 years. He graduated from the University of the Philippines in Los Baños in 1948 with a B.S. Degree in Agriculture. He later came to the United States in 1950 to continue his studies as a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Maryland where he earned his M.S. and Ph. D. Degrees in Agronomy. As a Professor of Agronomy, he taught in the Philippines, Puerto Rico and Guatemala. He continued working all over the world in the Caribbean Islands, Central America, South East Asia, Africa and South America as an International Agriculturist and Horticulturist. Throughout his travels, he learned many languages and was very knowledgeable in many cultures. In addition to gardening, José also enjoyed fishing, crabbing and playing bridge. He retired in 1996. Surviving in addition to his wife Amy are sons René R. Mondoñedo (Jane) of Silver Spring, Michael J. Mondoñedo (Karen) of Woodstock, Roberto M. Mondoñedo (Mary F.) of Harwood and Eduardo M. Mondoñedo (Belinda) of Monrovia; his sister, Sister Mary Verónica of the Good Shepherd Convent in the Philippines. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends all over the world. José was predeceased by his infant daughter, Consuelo Mondoñedo and his 7 siblings. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, where the family will receive friends from 11am until the start of the service at 12 Noon. Chaplain Stacy Brady will be officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jose's memory to the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident's Assistance Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.

