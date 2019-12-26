Joseph "Joe" Charles Smith, Jr., 63, of Hampstead, MD, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center, Westminster, MD. Born on June 17, 1956, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Charlotte Harrison Smith and the late Joseph Charles Smith, Sr. He was the husband of Joanna Maria Roman Smith for 21 years. Joe was a retired police officer who worked with the Baltimore County Police Department. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He enjoyed going on cruises and was devoted to his dog, Kona. Surviving in addition to his mother and wife are children: Kyle William Smith, Tori Dawn Courtney and wife Ann Kashishian, Colleen Maxwell Courtney, and Lindsey Michelle Smith, and siblings: Sharon Smith, Larry Smith, and Michelle Marr. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to a local animal shelter of your choice. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 26, 2019