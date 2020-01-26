|
Joseph Edward Merson, age, 86, of Mount Airy, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Carroll Hospice's Dove House. Born August 11, 1933, in Savage, Maryland he was the son of the late William Andrew Merson and Goldie Hall Merson. He was the husband of 63 years of Jean Johnson Merson. Joseph worked as a stationery engineer with Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory where he retired in 1995. He loved joking, taking rides and going out to dinner and especially talking with people. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters: Donna J. Mellin of Mount Airy and Debbie L. Cavey of Sykesville; brother Wayne Merson and wife Shirley of New Oxford, PA; sister Joyce Sommerville of Highland; grandchildren: Shane Mellin and his fiance Jordan Watkins, Warren Mellin and wife Bridgette, Ryan Cavey and Jenny Miller and husband Matt and great-grandchildren: Dylan and Abigail and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers William, Frances and Clarence. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, Woodbine followed immediately be a reception at the church. A graveside service will be held after the reception at 2pm at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Scaggsville Road and Browns Bridge Road, Highland. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Carroll Hospice's Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 26, 2020