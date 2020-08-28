Joseph E. "Joey" Roebuck, Jr., age 41, of Sykesville, passed away suddenly on August 25, 2020. Born January 26, 1979, in Carroll County, MD he was the son of Janice Lou Irons Townson of Sykesville and the late Joseph E. Roebuck, Sr. He was the husband of Fawn Roebuck of Sykesville. Joey had worked for Springfield Hospital Center in electrical and maintenance work. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and nature. He loved all animals and there was not a creature in existence that did not capture his curiosity. He was known for having a 'big heart" and always helping others. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are son Joseph Richard "Joe" Roebuck; step-children: Charlotte and Garrett Dutton; sisters and brother-in-law: Shelly and Eric Metts of Fairfield, PA and Jessica Roebuck of Sykesville; step-father Wallace "Whitie" Townson of Sykesville; an aunt with whom he was very close, Iris Mielke of Sykesville; mother-in-law Donna Bailey of Frederick; father-in-law Jerry Bailey of Central City, KY; grandmother-in-law Kathrine Davis of Frederick; and nephews and nieces: Cameron Roebuck, Austin Roebuck and Layla Metts. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to current pandemic restrictions funeral services and interment will be private.



