Service Information
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster , MD 21157
(410)-848-7533
Visitation
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster , MD 21157
Visitation
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster , MD 21157
Wake
7:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Monroe Street
Westminster , MD
Obituary

Joseph Francis Beglan, 85, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home in Hampstead. Joe was the husband of Carole Ahrens Beglan, his loving wife of 62 years. Joe was born on August 28, 1934 in Queens, NY to the late John Lawrence and Frances Cornelia Beglan. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and received his bachelor's degree from Fordham University in New York. He was a Technical Writer for 30 years with Westinghouse Electric Corporation's Defense Division. Joe and his wife also owned a greeting card shop. In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his four sons; Joseph A. Beglan and wife Lois of Ellicott City, Philip A. Beglan and wife Carol of Eldersburg, Thomas M. Beglan and wife Rachel of Frederick and Eric G. Beglan of Pikesville. He will be greatly missed by his 4 grandchildren; Casie, Joshua, Rose and Alex Beglan. Joe is also survived by 3 siblings; John L. Beglan, Margaret Murphy and Kathleen Pielli. Joe was a member of Optimist International and volunteered generous amounts of his time to United Way charities. When his children were young, he served as Eucharistic minister for the former Shrine of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Woodlawn, was very involved with the Woodlawn Recreation Council and coached baseball teams of all four sons over fifteen years. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by 2 brothers, David F. and Eugene Beglan. His family will receive visitors on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3- 5 and 7-9 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Christian Wake service will take place at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 11 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Marriottsville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at





