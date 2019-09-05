Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
9531 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD
View Map
Joseph Nickoles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Francis Nickoles Sr.


1933 - 2019
Joseph Francis Nickoles Sr. Obituary
Joseph Francis Nickoles, Sr. 86 of Randallstown, MD passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 in Virginia. The beloved husband of Ola Mae Nickoles (nee Greenwalt). He was born March 28, 1933 in Carroll County, MD, the son of the late Joseph Nickoles and the late Bessie Mae Nickoles (nee Shipley). He was a Korean Veteran and was a member of the American Legion post 122 Owings Mills. He was also a member of the local Union 27. Joseph worked for Super Fresh for 40 years. He loved to play golf & cards and was an avid sports fan. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children Joseph Nickoles, Jr & wife Michele, Tammy Coyle & husband Steve and Pammy Reinhard & husband John. Loving grandfather of Amanda Kasecamp, Joey Nickoles, III, Brittany Davis, Austin Davis & Justin Davis and great-grandfather of Skylar Kasecamp, Delaney Nickoles and Charlotte Goeller. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church 9531 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133. Interment to follow at Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www. Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 5, 2019
