Joseph Francis Nickoles, Sr. 86 of Randallstown, MD passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 in Virginia. The beloved husband of Ola Mae Nickoles (nee Greenwalt). He was born March 28, 1933 in Carroll County, MD, the son of the late Joseph Nickoles and the late Bessie Mae Nickoles (nee Shipley). He was a Korean Veteran and was a member of the American Legion post 122 Owings Mills. He was also a member of the local Union 27. Joseph worked for Super Fresh for 40 years. He loved to play golf & cards and was an avid sports fan. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children Joseph Nickoles, Jr & wife Michele, Tammy Coyle & husband Steve and Pammy Reinhard & husband John. Loving grandfather of Amanda Kasecamp, Joey Nickoles, III, Brittany Davis, Austin Davis & Justin Davis and great-grandfather of Skylar Kasecamp, Delaney Nickoles and Charlotte Goeller. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church 9531 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133. Interment to follow at Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www. Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 5, 2019