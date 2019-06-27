Joseph Horner (1981 - 2019)
Service Information
Hartzler Funeral Home
6 East Broadway
Union Bridge, MD
21791
(410)-775-7200
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
6 East Broadway
Union Bridge, MD 21791
View Map
Obituary
Joseph Richard Horner, age 37, of Littlestown, PA, died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born November 14, 1981 in Westminster, MD, he was raised on a farm in Taneytown, MD by his loving grandparents, Alice Belle Hansbrough and Homer Lloyd Hansbrough, whom he considered mom and dad. He is survived by his mother, Georgette Lambert Byrne of Cresson, PA and father, Terry Lee Humple of Westminster. Joe enjoyed fishing with his grandfather. He loved to laugh and joke, having a great sense of humor. He also loved to play video games with his siblings and cousins. Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a daughter, McKenzie; siblings, Richard Horner of New Jersey; Dawn Lee Houck of Thomasville, PA, Daniel Houck of Ebensburg, PA and Larry Andrews and wife Arielle of Windber, PA; special nephew, Michael; niece, Susan; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge on Saturday, June 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Hartzler Funeral Home, P.O. Box 249, New Windsor, MD 21776. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 27, 2019
