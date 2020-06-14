Joseph "Joe" Allen Horst, 93 of Hampstead, MD, passed peacefully Friday June 12, 2020 at his home. Born Dec. 24, 1926 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Henry Strite and Grace Mae Eshleman Horst. He was the husband of Dorothy Lorraine Smith Horst. Years ago, Joe was a carpenter with Local 101. He had also worked as a "Jack of All Trades" at River Valley Ranch for over 30 years. He was a former deacon with Living Hope Baptist Church and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Surviving in addition to his wife are children; David Horst and wife Judy of Hampstead, MD, Dianne Masimore of Glenville, PA and Jonathan Horst and wife Jackie of Millsboro, Del, siblings; Edna Naylor of Smithsburg, MD and Charles Horst of Toccoa, Georgia, grandchildren; Justin, Zachary, Jason, Sarah, Heather and Jeremy. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by 12 siblings and a son-in-law; Gary Masimore. Funeral services and interment will be private at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to Living Hope Baptist Church, 14450 Hanover Pike, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or River Valley Ranch, 4443 Grave Run Rd., Manchester, MD 21102. Arrangements are being handled by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.