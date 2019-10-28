Joseph "Joe" John Ciaravella, 90, of Hampstead, MD, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Carrol Hospice Dove House, Westminster, MD. Born on August 15, 1929, in Johnstown, PA, he was the son of the late Matthew and Lucy LePuma Ciaravella. He was the beloved husband of Verna Prusinowski Ciaravella. Joe was a proud veteran and served in the United States Navy and was a graduate of Saint Francis Collage in Loretto, PA. Years ago, Joe worked for the Social Security Administration in the Health Care Finance Administration. He was a faithful member of St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church and was also a member of NARFE, Westminster, MD. Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Vincent M. Ciaravella of Tuscon, AZ, Paul R. Ciaravella of Columbia, MD, and Maria A. Ciaravella – Schwalb and husband Raymond of Carlisle, PA, grandchildren: Anthony J. and wife Leatrice F., and Stefano V., and great grandchildren: Embry R. and Nola M. He was predeceased by siblings: Frank Ciaravella, Carmella Serafin, and Vivian Ciaravella. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 31, from 10 am - 12 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. A Requiem Mass will be held at 12:30 pm at St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, MD. Interment to follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, Carroll Hospice, or the Humane Society of Carroll County. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 28, 2019