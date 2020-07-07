Joseph Maurice Gerald, 83, of Taneytown, Maryland, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Hampstead. Born June 12, 1937 in Pikesville, Maryland, he was the son of the late William V. and Agnes Mary (Chenoweth) Gerald. He was the loving and devoted husband of 60 years to Angela Louise (Fuchs) Gerald. Joseph attended St. Charles Borromeo School and graduated from Milford Mill High School where he played baseball, and competed in wrestling and track and field. Joe was an ironworker and worked for Local #16 for most of his 30 year career. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown and formerly a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pikesville. Joe loved sports of all kinds but especially football. He played champion semi-pro football and was an all-star defensive end for the Penn-MD Brooklyn Bronco's, and were Penn-MD Champions in 1961. He enjoyed coaching his children in sports and spending time having fun with his children and the neighborhood kids. He was known as "Big Joe and the Jolly Green Giant". He coached girls basketball for St. Charles and CYO for many years. He was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society and the Knights of Columbus, as well as the Roadrunners Social Club in Pikesville. Upon moving to Taneytown, he loved farming and raising draft horses on his farm for the past 20 years. Joe loved taking care of his family and would do anything for anyone especially his neighbors, church and community. Surviving in addition to his wife Angela, are children, Terry (Mary T) McKim and husband John of Hanover, PA, Brian Douglas Gerald and wife Terry Joyce-Gerald of Catonsville, Sheila A. Jones and husband Jeff of Talent, OR, and William "Bill" J. Gerald and wife Stacey of Hanover, PA; grandchildren, Patrick McKim, Jordan Gerald and wife Becca, Brittany (McKim) Smith and husband Cody, Madayln Gerald, Marley Jones, Conner Gerald, Korbin Jones, and Samantha Gerald; great-grandchildren, Chase Gerald, Gavin Smith, Benjamin Gerald, and Norah Smith; sisters, Louise Germroth of Hampstead, Frances Cash of CA, Nancy Perez of CA, and Ellen Sommers of Hampstead; brother, Robert "Bob" Gerald of Biglerville, PA; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings, Mary Agnes Frazer, William F. Gerald, Dorothy Ann Porter, and Edna Elizabeth Meekins. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.