Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
Joseph M. Gouge


1947 - 2019
Joseph M. Gouge Obituary
Joseph Malone Gouge, 72, of Flintstone, MD, formerly of Union Bridge, MD, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Western Maryland Regional Medical Center in Cumberland, MD. Born July 19, 1947 in Spruce Pine, NC, he was the son of the late Malone Gouge and the late Juanita (Best) Beckwith. He was the husband of Mary Katherine (Thompson) Gouge, to whom he was married for more than 52 years. Joe was a plumber and construction worker. He was employed by Weller's Construction in Westminster for many years, until being disabled by a workplace accident. He enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar, singing, being outdoors, and working on cars and home projects. Surviving, in addition to his wife Mary, are daughters, Dawn Carr and husband Rosby of Fairfield, PA, and Misty Johnson of Flintstone, MD; sons, John Gouge and wife Jessica of Waynesboro, PA, and Matthew and Noah Gouge of Flintstone; step-mother, Judy Gouge of Frederick, MD; siblings, Donald Gouge, Eva Jane Jones, Arnold Gouge, and Patricia Weddle, all of Frederick, and Philip Gouge and wife Cathy of Walkersville, MD; half-siblings, Billy, Gary and Kathy Gouge, all of Frederick; grandchildren, Rosby Carr III, Christopher and Tiffany Carr, Ashley, Eric and Seth Johnson, Gabriel Silver, and Johnny, Jake and Justin Gouge; great-grandson, Mason Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. He is also remembered by Robert Andrews, who was like a son to Joe and Mary. He was predeceased by siblings, Terry Gouge and Sandra Simpson. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Burial will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to The Shepherd's Chapel, 102 8th Ave. NE, Gravette, AR 72736.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 5, 2019
