May 28, 2020 Born Oct. 8, 1936 in Baltimore, MD to the late Joseph and Rose (Gamber) Marzullo. He graduated WHS in 1956 and joined the military. An army Veteran, serving in Germany. Joseph was married for 60 years to Virginia (Finnegan) Marzullo. Joseph was a self employed barber for over 40 years. Joseph and Virginia retired to Davenport, FL where he was very active in sports, especially golfing. Joseph is survived by his wife Virginia, Daughters; Vickie (Andy) James, Nadine (Mark) Bauerlien, Sister Connie (Dom) Carbone and Granddaughter Rachelle Bauerlien. He is preceded in his death by his daughter Rose Marzullo Bennett and brother Robert Marzullo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store