|
|
Joseph Michael Allen Robertson, 43, of Finksburg, Maryland, died suddenly on Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home. Born July 8, 1976 in Westminster, Maryland, he was the son of John W. B. Robertson, Sr. and wife Beverly of Hanover, PA and Ruth Ann Dowden of Westminster, MD. He was a graduate of North Carroll High School, class of 1994 and attended electrician's technical school. He went on to become a Master Electrician working as an apprentice with Reed and Thomas Contractors and then started his own electrical contracting business in 2005, Next Wave Electric. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman and bowler. He enjoyed racing and raced 600 series micro sprints and went on to race 1000 series class Sidewinders to win the 2011 championship at Trailway Speedway in Hanover, PA. He was very family oriented and loved spending time with his family especially his son Colton. Surviving in addition to his parents are wife, Heidi Merrell; son Colton Boyd Kenneth Robertson; sister, Tina Carte and husband Jim of Bonneuville, PA; brothers, Art Stephan, III of Westminster, and Johnny W.B. Robertson, Jr. of Hanover, PA; nephew, Izak Robertson; nieces, Kali Robertson, Brenna Clarkson, and Kaitlyn Fox; great-nephews, Mason Fox and Killian Clarkson. He was predeceased by a brother and sister, Ikey and Becky Robertson in 1977. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster. Burial will follow in Stone Chapel Cemetery in New Windsor. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to District 9, Area 29 AA of Carroll County, PO Box 207, Finksburg, MD 21048 (www.d9mdaa.org).
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 29, 2020