Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Stone Chapel Cemetery
New Windsor, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Michael Allen Robertson


1976 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Michael Allen Robertson Obituary
Joseph Michael Allen Robertson, 43, of Finksburg, Maryland, died suddenly on Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home. Born July 8, 1976 in Westminster, Maryland, he was the son of John W. B. Robertson, Sr. and wife Beverly of Hanover, PA and Ruth Ann Dowden of Westminster, MD. He was a graduate of North Carroll High School, class of 1994 and attended electrician's technical school. He went on to become a Master Electrician working as an apprentice with Reed and Thomas Contractors and then started his own electrical contracting business in 2005, Next Wave Electric. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman and bowler. He enjoyed racing and raced 600 series micro sprints and went on to race 1000 series class Sidewinders to win the 2011 championship at Trailway Speedway in Hanover, PA. He was very family oriented and loved spending time with his family especially his son Colton. Surviving in addition to his parents are wife, Heidi Merrell; son Colton Boyd Kenneth Robertson; sister, Tina Carte and husband Jim of Bonneuville, PA; brothers, Art Stephan, III of Westminster, and Johnny W.B. Robertson, Jr. of Hanover, PA; nephew, Izak Robertson; nieces, Kali Robertson, Brenna Clarkson, and Kaitlyn Fox; great-nephews, Mason Fox and Killian Clarkson. He was predeceased by a brother and sister, Ikey and Becky Robertson in 1977. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster. Burial will follow in Stone Chapel Cemetery in New Windsor. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to District 9, Area 29 AA of Carroll County, PO Box 207, Finksburg, MD 21048 (www.d9mdaa.org).
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now