September 11, 1944 - June 10, 2020 Age 75 On the evening of Wednesday, June 10th, 2020, with his loving wife by his side, Mr. Joseph "Joe" Michael Rankin, Sr. died peacefully, at the age of 75. Joe was the beloved husband of Dorothy "Dottie" A. Rankin (nee Cremen), his wife of fifty-two years. He was the devoted, steadfast supporter and father of Patrick Stephen Rankin, Katie Rankin Krupey, Darcey Rankin Hott and Joseph Michael Rankin, Jr. and endeared Father-in-Law to Erik Hott, Michael Krupey and Rebecca Rankin. In perhaps his most cherished role, he was an adored "Poppie" to Ty, Fenna, Elle, Lucy, Eliot, Savannah, and Danny. He was "Uncle Joe" to 31 nieces and nephews, 45 great nieces and nephews, and 13 great-great nieces and nephews and many more by marriage or who simply adopted him as their own along the way. He was a treasured Brother-in-Law and cousin to many and lovable "Big Joe" to countless people whom he advised, counseled, guided, educated, defended, and encouraged. Joe was born in Baltimore, MD to Carroll S. and Catherine E. Rankin (nee Leister). He was the youngest of their five children, Eleanor Wroblewski (nee Rankin), Edward H. Rankin, Carroll S. Rankin, Jr., and Thomas V. Rankin. He was a graduate of Loyola Blakefield High School, received his bachelor's degree from Towson State College (now Towson University), his master's degree from Johns Hopkins University, and continued his education with additional graduate studies at the University of Maryland. He was born and raised in the Rodgers Forge area of Towson, Maryland and lived with his family in Westminster, Maryland for the last 30 years. Joe was a man of deep faith. He was a longstanding parishioner of St. John's Catholic Church in Westminster where he volunteered extensively. Prior to moving to Carroll County, Joe was part of many parishes within the Archdiocese of Baltimore. He was an active volunteer in hospitals where he would visit and pray with the sick. He also led bible studies and counseled inmates through prison ministries. He served as an altar boy in his youth and a Eucharistic minister as an adult. Throughout his thirties and forties Joe and Dottie led the youth group at St. Charles Borromeo in Pikesville called B.A.S.I.C. (Brothers and Sisters in Christ). With his humor, faith, and zest for life, he was a beacon of light and hope for countless teenagers. Along with his wife Dottie, Joe also participated in the Marriage Encounter program where they became leaders of the Weekend Experience in which couples learned to communicate with their spouses more deeply and effectively. Joe started his career with Baltimore City Schools at Johnston Square Elementary as an elementary school teacher trained work with at-risk students. Later, he worked for the Baltimore County Public School system taking positions at Westchester Elementary, Deer Park Elementary, Winand Elementary, and the BCPS Central Office. Throughout his more than 30 years with BCPS, Joe worked as a reading specialist, tutor, teacher, assistant principal, and principal. He started the first computer lab for elementary school students in Baltimore County and taught teachers how to instruct students to write code. Joe was a gifted, natural teacher who made it his life's work to make learning fun and achievable through his gentle approach, ability to meet students where they were, and limitless patience. He empowered, encouraged, and advocated for thousands of students who loved his puns and connected with his pure love of life. After Joe retired from BCPS, he gracefully pivoted to his second career, starting his own consulting company, Computer Training Solutions. At CTS he taught both children and adults myriad of computer applications. It was in his semi-retirement where Joe was able to marry his two passions of teaching and volunteer work. Joe was a life-long learner who, like his father before him, believed that education is the great equalizer that enables one to transcend their circumstances and achieve whatever one sets his or her mind to. He taught parents returning to the workforce basic computer skills, he taught teens how to build websites and people looking to advance their careers more sophisticated applications. In addition, Joe taught English as a second language to people new to this country and helped them achieve citizenship. Joe was known for his lively humor with an affinity for puns. While his children rolled their eyes as they smiled, newcomers delighted in his wit and the shine in his eye as he told a well-worn "oldie but goodie" or the mischievous smile he wore as he devised a new one. He made friends everywhere he went and saw every person he met as a whole person worthy of his time, attention and kindness. He was a gifted communicator who stayed in touch with countless family members and friends throughout his lifetime. Joe knew your name, made you feel special, and was genuinely interested in what you had to say. This endeared him to all and imparts to us one final lesson of what love in action looks like. His legacy is that he recognized his God-given charisma and used it effortlessly and naturally to point all in his wake to a God he knew to be kind and loving and ever-present.



