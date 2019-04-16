Joseph P. Geipe, Sr. 95, of Glyndon, MD passed away of natural causes on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was at home with family. He was born in Baltimore, MD on January 21, 1924 to parents J. Norman and Nancy Croghan Geipe. He was the beloved husband of the late Jane F. Geipe (nee Sturm).Father of Dr. Kathleen M. Geipe and husband Lester Q. Chandler, Jr. of Salisbury. His sons Joseph P. Geipe, Jr. and wife Joyce and Gerard N. Geipe and wife Kelly, the late Christopher F. Geipe and his late wife Paula. Grandfather of Erin Steinberg and her husband Eric of Charlotte, NC and Joseph Patrick Geipe, III and his wife Sierra. Great Grandfather of Dahlia and Bernard Steinberg and Bentley Geipe. Joe is survived by his sister, Peggy Brinker, brother, Larry and his wife, Betty and sister-in-law, Louise. He was predeceased by siblings Katherine, Patsy, Jack, Nancy and Jane.Joe grew up in the furniture business and founded Easy Movers, Inc. of Glyndon in 1977. He was a volunteer for Meals On Wheels for over 20 years. He served in Europe during WW II with the 63rd Infantry Division earning a Bronze Star. He derived great pleasure from the simple things in life. He was an avid reader and nature lover. He liked nothing better than singing an Irish song in his beautiful tenor. Children delighted him and brought him great joy. He enjoyed sitting on a porch reading his daily papers and watching the antics of the birds and squirrels. Joe was a deeply religious man, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for over 50 years. He loved spending time with his family and extended family and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.Visitations will be on Sunday, April 28th, 2019 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm and 7:00pm – 9:00pm at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. A mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday April 29th at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Interment will follow the services at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, 11501 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Contributions in his memory may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD, 21157. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019