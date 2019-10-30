|
|
Joseph Patrick Walsh, 76, of Finksburg, Maryland, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. Born January 23, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York he was the son of the late Joseph Gregory Walsh and Jean (Ott) Walsh. He was the loving and devoted husband of 52 years to Deborah Lee (McFarland) Walsh. Joe was a radio news correspondent for most of his career, which sent him to many corners of the world. He started with WSBA radio in York, PA and then upon moving to Maryland worked with WBAL radio as a news correspondent later becoming news director. He then worked in the Washington D.C. area with Mutual Broadcasting/NBC radio and retired from the National Forest Service in their public affairs department. He was a veteran of the PA National Guard and a member of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. He was a volunteer EMT and ambulance captain with the Reese Volunteer Fire Company and volunteered as a Carroll County elections judge. He loved technology, electronics, and operating his home weather station. He was a devoted family man, father and grandfather. Joe will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Surviving in addition to his wife are son, Brian Walsh and wife Laura of Westminster; daughter, Jennifer Walsh Whalen and husband Wayne of Spring Grove, PA; grandchildren, Casie and Ryan Walsh, Meghan and Tyler Whalen; brothers, John Walsh of Annandale, NJ and Michael Walsh and wife Karen of Ashville, NC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster with Msgr. Rob Jaskot as celebrant. Burial will follow in Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reese Volunteer Fire Company, 1745 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157 or to the Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care Unit at University of MD Hospital, 22 South Greene, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 30, 2019