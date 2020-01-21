Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph R. Lavoie. View Sign Service Information Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second Street New Freedom , PA 17349 (717)-235-3857 Viewing 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second Street New Freedom , PA 17349 View Map Viewing 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second Street New Freedom , PA 17349 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second Street New Freedom , PA 17349 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph R. Lavoie, 55, of York formerly of Maryland passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his residence following a brave battle with cancer. He was the husband of Tammy (Miller) Lavoie to whom he was married 20 years. Born in Atlanta, GA he was the son of Judy (Riden) Bringhurst and the late Norman Lavoie. Joe worked as a corrections officer for the State of Maryland Department of Corrections for 10 years following his active duty service to our country in the US Army during Desert Storm where he earned the rank of Sergeant. He most recently worked at the York USPS for the last year prior to his diagnosis. Joe was a very family oriented man who enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan of the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens. Surviving in addition to his mother Judy, and wife Tammy, are a son Nicholas Lavoie and fiancé' Brittney, step-daughter Stephanie, wife of Bill Stoner, step-son Craig Taylor and wife Heather; step-daughter Staci, wife of Ryan Amin; four grandchildren Carter Lavoie, Kathryn Stoner, Peyton Amin and Taylor Amin; four sisters Megan Cole, Angelique Lavoie, Ruie Lavoie and Mikelann Lavoie; two half-sisters Kersty Adams and Shannon Bailey. Joe was preceded in death by two children Dylan Lavoie and Lindsay Lavoie. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11AM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom. Interment will be held privately. Viewings will be held Friday from 3-5PM and 7-9PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110 in his memory.

Joseph R. Lavoie, 55, of York formerly of Maryland passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his residence following a brave battle with cancer. He was the husband of Tammy (Miller) Lavoie to whom he was married 20 years. Born in Atlanta, GA he was the son of Judy (Riden) Bringhurst and the late Norman Lavoie. Joe worked as a corrections officer for the State of Maryland Department of Corrections for 10 years following his active duty service to our country in the US Army during Desert Storm where he earned the rank of Sergeant. He most recently worked at the York USPS for the last year prior to his diagnosis. Joe was a very family oriented man who enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan of the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens. Surviving in addition to his mother Judy, and wife Tammy, are a son Nicholas Lavoie and fiancé' Brittney, step-daughter Stephanie, wife of Bill Stoner, step-son Craig Taylor and wife Heather; step-daughter Staci, wife of Ryan Amin; four grandchildren Carter Lavoie, Kathryn Stoner, Peyton Amin and Taylor Amin; four sisters Megan Cole, Angelique Lavoie, Ruie Lavoie and Mikelann Lavoie; two half-sisters Kersty Adams and Shannon Bailey. Joe was preceded in death by two children Dylan Lavoie and Lindsay Lavoie. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11AM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom. Interment will be held privately. Viewings will be held Friday from 3-5PM and 7-9PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110 in his memory. Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close