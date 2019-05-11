Joseph Vincent Norkus, 73, of Finksburg, MD, May 9, 2019, at Seasons Hospice at NorthWest Hospital. Born October 31, 1945, in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Mary Norkus and John C. Norkus, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Ludwig Norkus, whom he married in Brake-Unterweser, Germany. He served in the United States Air Force, stationed at several duty locations in the United States and abroad in Germany. He worked 38 years in various sales and marketing positions, owning his own marketing company for 25 years. His greatest personal achievement was as a choir director and organist for various Catholic parishes for almost 50 years; 37 years at St. Bartholomew's Church in Manchester, MD. Surviving him are his two sons Michael J. Norkus, of Burke, VA and Gerhard J. and Susen M. Norkus, of Lincoln, DE; a sister Vicki Sindler of Towson, MD; and grandchildren Ashley S. and Emily L. Knight, and Sarah Elizabeth, Michael Joseph, Katherine Anne and Mary Victoria Norkus. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester. A Requiem Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, with the Rev. Michael Roach officiating. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com Friends and guests are asked to donate to in lieu of flowers at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 11, 2019