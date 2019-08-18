|
Joseph Charles "Joe" Watkins, 91, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his home with his family at his side Born March 16, 1928 in Tacoma Park, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Beale and Gertrude (Cooper) Watkins. He was the devoted husband of Dorothy (Lewis) "Dotty" Watkins, to whom he was married for almost 69 years. Joe was a Contract Officer of the U.S. State Department. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife Dotty, are sons, Jeffrey Watkins of Taneytown, and Charles Watkins and wife Karen of Damascus; daughter, Jennifer Clinger and husband Stephen of Ellicott City; sister-in-law, Claire Watkins of Gainesville, VA; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Robert Watkins and his wife Lois and Norman Watkins. A memorial service to celebrate Joe's life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Messiah United Methodist Church, 20 Middle St., Taneytown, MD with Pastor Richard Baker officiating. Inurnment will follow at Tom's Creek Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 18, 2019