Josephine Nusbaum


1935 - 2019
Josephine Nusbaum Obituary
Josephine Ann Nusbaum, age 84, of Sykesville, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Born June 22, 1935 in Upper Darby, PA she was the daughter of the late Hugh McLaughlin and Margaret McCann McLaughlin. She was the devoted wife of 60 years to Paul W. Nusbaum, Sr. of Sykesville. Jo retired from the Carroll County Public School System where she had worked at Sykesville Middle School as the cafeteria manager; she was the last "Sticky Bun Lady". Josephine was a long time member of Saint Joseph Catholic Community, Eldersburg. She enjoyed spending time with her family, volunteering whenever needed at the schools and Church, sewing, reading, and camping in her RV with her husband. Surviving in addition to her husband are sons: Robert J. Nusbaum and Paul W. Nusbaum, Jr., daughter Cathy A. Nusbaum and daughter-in-law Marsha Nusbaum. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Krista Pittinger, husband Joshua, Brian Haifley, wife Lauren, Josiah Nusbaum, Hannah Eberly, husband Ian, Bethany Nusbaum, Jonathan Nusbaum, Randy Nusbaum, wife Liz, Tyler Nusbaum, Holly Nusbaum and Hunter Nusbaum and 6 great-grandchildren, Corey Haifley, Madison Pittinger, Kayla Pittinger, Shawn Pittinger, Beth Hailfley, and Abigail Eberly and sister-in-law Susan McLaughlin and many loved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughter and son-in-law, Mary Elizabeth and Gregory L. Haifley; brother Hugh McLaughlin and sister Rita Colfer, brother-in-laws Lawrence Colfer, Robert Nusbaum, Russell Nusbaum, Leroy Pope and sisters-in-law Jean Pope, Dorothy Pickett, Katie Nusbaum, and Janie Nusbaum. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral liturgy will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 10am at Saint Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Eldersburg. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park. Bereavement reception will be held after in the Formation and Fellowship Center at SJCC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Eldersburg MD 21784 in honor of Josephine Nusbaum.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 8, 2019
