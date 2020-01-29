Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine R. "Josie" Weigel. View Sign Service Information Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc. 521 South Washington Street Greencastle , PA 17225 (717)-597-2511 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc. 521 South Washington Street Greencastle , PA 17225 View Map Service 7:00 PM Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc. 521 South Washington Street Greencastle , PA 17225 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Good's Mennonite Church Cemetery 4365 Bossler Road Bainbridge , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Josephine "Josie" Ruth (Hoffer) Miller Weigel of Greencastle PA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 25th, 2020. She was surrounded by her husband and children during her final days. Josie was born in Elizabethtown, PA, September 20, 1936, the daughter of the late George M. Hoffer and Naomi R. (Bixler) Hoffer. The family mourns the loss of their beloved and devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and cousin who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Josie's first marriage to the late James Leslie Miller, of Elizabethtown, PA, ended in divorce and she married Denver J. Weigel, on August 23, 1979 in Lancaster, PA. She graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1954. After graduation, her working career included numerous retail sales, secretarial, and bookkeeping positions throughout Lancaster County. During her young adult life, Josie was active in numerous charitable and social organizations, including being secretary for the Hoffer Family Reunion in Middletown, PA, founding member and chairperson of the Lancaster/Elizabethtown Chapter of ARC, and Lancaster Chapter of the Pennsylvania Lupus Support Group. She was also a founding and active member of the Hagerstown, MD and Chambersburg, PA chapters of the Pennsylvania Lupus Organization. Professional memberships included The American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers, Professional Secretaries International, and she carried a Maryland Notary Public Commission, among others. In addition to her parents, Josie was preceded in death by her first husband, James Leslie Miller, an infant son, Gregory A. Miller, a daughter, Gwendolyn Joy Miller, and a step-daughter, Jaime L. Weigel, as well as a twin brother, Joseph B. Hoffer, and five sisters, Anna M. (Hoffer) Sprout, Helen G. (Hoffer) Earhart, Sarah E. (Hoffer) O'Rear, Lois E. Hoffer and Nancy P. (Hoffer) Stong. Mrs. Weigel is survived by her husband, and the following children: Stephen J. Miller (Marie) of Mount Joy, PA, Phyllis Joy Mikesh (John) of Chambersburg, PA, Kevin J. Miller (Tammy) of Clear Spring, MD, Alan L. Miller (Melody) of Elizabethtown, PA; and step-daughter Jodi K. Weigel (Gary Ebersole) of West Granby, CT. Josie also has 17 grand-children (including their 3 spouses), 1 great-grandson and 1 great-granddaughter. Services will be held 7:00 P.M. Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home at 521 S. Washington St., Greencastle, PA 17225 with Rev. Walter Zimmerman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the start of the service at 7:00 P.M. Friday evening in the funeral home. A graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday February 3, 2020 at Good's Mennonite Church Cemetery, 4365 Bossler Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial contribution to Doey's House, Hospice of Washington County, MD, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742. Online condolences may be expressed at

Mrs. Josephine "Josie" Ruth (Hoffer) Miller Weigel of Greencastle PA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 25th, 2020. She was surrounded by her husband and children during her final days. Josie was born in Elizabethtown, PA, September 20, 1936, the daughter of the late George M. Hoffer and Naomi R. (Bixler) Hoffer. The family mourns the loss of their beloved and devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and cousin who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Josie's first marriage to the late James Leslie Miller, of Elizabethtown, PA, ended in divorce and she married Denver J. Weigel, on August 23, 1979 in Lancaster, PA. She graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1954. After graduation, her working career included numerous retail sales, secretarial, and bookkeeping positions throughout Lancaster County. During her young adult life, Josie was active in numerous charitable and social organizations, including being secretary for the Hoffer Family Reunion in Middletown, PA, founding member and chairperson of the Lancaster/Elizabethtown Chapter of ARC, and Lancaster Chapter of the Pennsylvania Lupus Support Group. She was also a founding and active member of the Hagerstown, MD and Chambersburg, PA chapters of the Pennsylvania Lupus Organization. Professional memberships included The American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers, Professional Secretaries International, and she carried a Maryland Notary Public Commission, among others. In addition to her parents, Josie was preceded in death by her first husband, James Leslie Miller, an infant son, Gregory A. Miller, a daughter, Gwendolyn Joy Miller, and a step-daughter, Jaime L. Weigel, as well as a twin brother, Joseph B. Hoffer, and five sisters, Anna M. (Hoffer) Sprout, Helen G. (Hoffer) Earhart, Sarah E. (Hoffer) O'Rear, Lois E. Hoffer and Nancy P. (Hoffer) Stong. Mrs. Weigel is survived by her husband, and the following children: Stephen J. Miller (Marie) of Mount Joy, PA, Phyllis Joy Mikesh (John) of Chambersburg, PA, Kevin J. Miller (Tammy) of Clear Spring, MD, Alan L. Miller (Melody) of Elizabethtown, PA; and step-daughter Jodi K. Weigel (Gary Ebersole) of West Granby, CT. Josie also has 17 grand-children (including their 3 spouses), 1 great-grandson and 1 great-granddaughter. Services will be held 7:00 P.M. Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home at 521 S. Washington St., Greencastle, PA 17225 with Rev. Walter Zimmerman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the start of the service at 7:00 P.M. Friday evening in the funeral home. A graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday February 3, 2020 at Good's Mennonite Church Cemetery, 4365 Bossler Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial contribution to Doey's House, Hospice of Washington County, MD, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742. Online condolences may be expressed at Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close