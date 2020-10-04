1/1
Josephine Wright Scales
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our beloved mother, Josephine Wright Scales of San Diego, Ca. passed away on Sep 24, 2020. She was born March 2, 1932 in Sykesville, Md. Attended SHS, class of 1951. She married her high school sweetheart Francis L. Scales on Dec 19, 1952. She was a navy wife for 30 years. She was a stay at home mother, while her children were growing up. She had a passion for traveling. She traveled the world with family and friends. She visited all seven continents. When she retired, she volunteered at St. Mary Magdalene Church and spent many years volunteering at Sharp Hospital gift shop. Josephine was preceded in death by her husband Francis L. Scales in 1982; her parents Charles Wright and Margaret E. Lee; two brothers, Robert and Thomas Wright and great grandson Carter Perez. She is survived by her children, Michael, David, Kathi Perez, Debby, Steve, Mary and Melissa, all of San Diego. She is survived by 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Elizabeth, Charles, William, Michael, Nancy and Peggy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved