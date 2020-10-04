Our beloved mother, Josephine Wright Scales of San Diego, Ca. passed away on Sep 24, 2020. She was born March 2, 1932 in Sykesville, Md. Attended SHS, class of 1951. She married her high school sweetheart Francis L. Scales on Dec 19, 1952. She was a navy wife for 30 years. She was a stay at home mother, while her children were growing up. She had a passion for traveling. She traveled the world with family and friends. She visited all seven continents. When she retired, she volunteered at St. Mary Magdalene Church and spent many years volunteering at Sharp Hospital gift shop. Josephine was preceded in death by her husband Francis L. Scales in 1982; her parents Charles Wright and Margaret E. Lee; two brothers, Robert and Thomas Wright and great grandson Carter Perez. She is survived by her children, Michael, David, Kathi Perez, Debby, Steve, Mary and Melissa, all of San Diego. She is survived by 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Elizabeth, Charles, William, Michael, Nancy and Peggy.



