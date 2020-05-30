With deepest sorrow, we announce that Joshua David Cunningham (LittleFoot), age 27 our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Addiction has affected many of us. If you've ever loved someone who was an addict then you too were addicted. You were addicted to doing anything to keep them alive. But ultimately you realize that there is nothing you can do. You can love, support or even enable them but you can't force them to get clean. That is something only they can do. But first they have to realize that they deserve to live.



