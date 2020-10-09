Joshua Edward Scott, 25, of Westminster, MD died on Monday, October 5, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born February 19, 1995 in Towson, he was the son of Joseph Scott (Lynn) of Finksburg and Lori Livesay (Toby) of Union Bridge. He was the husband of Jessica (Patterson) Scott. Josh was a graduate of Francis Scott Key High School, class of '13. He was a lineman with New Direction Utilities in Eldersburg. He enjoyed hunting, driving race cars, working around the farm, listening to music, singing, shopping for antiques, playing corn hole, and spending time with family and friends. Landon, his son, was his world, and he loved being his dad. Surviving, in addition to his wife Jessica and his parents, are his son, Landon James Scott; in-laws, Terry and Ann Patterson of Sykesville; grandparents, Barb Bosley of Union Bridge, and Marie Stenger of Westminster; sister-in law, Riley Kocher (Shawn) of New Market; brother-in-law, Adam Patterson (fiancé, Stephanie Hartman); and half-siblings, Gabbi Hinds and Justin Scott. Josh was predeceased by his sister, Brittany Livesay. The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor John Myers officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that checks be made out to Landon Scott for his college fund. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM
.