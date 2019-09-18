Joshua Tyler Bainbridge, 34, of Westminster passed away on September 16, 2019 at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC. Josh was the loving husband of Kristina Nicole Restivo Bainbridge whom he married on November 20, 2010. Josh was born in Hanover, PA on February 20, 1985 to George and Nancy (Yingling) Bainbridge, Jr. He was a 2003 graduate of Westminster High School. He became a Ford Senior Master Technician and earned many notable certifications in his field. In addition to his wife and parents, Josh will be greatly missed by his two sons, Gunnar Troy Bainbridge and Archer Graybill Bainbridge, of whom he was eternally proud. He also is survived by his grandfather William "PopPop" Yingling (beloved husband of the late Marguerite Yingling), his brother Jason Bainbridge of Westminster, his sister Andrea Rose of Charles Town, WV and 5 nieces and 4 nephews. Josh loved snowboarding, riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. He liked fixing all sorts of things, and was happy to take on a new challenge. He also enjoyed being a football and baseball coach. Most apparent of all, Josh loved spending time and making memories with family. Josh was known for his adventurous spirit, his sense of humor and genuine willingness to help others. His family will welcome visitors to a Celebration of Josh's Life on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 12pm until 2pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. In lieu of flowers, donations in Josh's memory may be made to Johns Hopkins Children's Center, 1800 Orleans St., Baltimore, MD 21287 or online at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/children.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 18, 2019