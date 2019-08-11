Joyce A. Gunther of Denton, MD, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Autumn Lake Healthcare in Denton. She was 72 years old. Born in Gettysburg, PA on May 21, 1947, Mrs. Gunther was the daughter of the late Lewis Reaver and Geraldine Jacoby Reaver and her late stepmother, Lucy Reaver. She and her husband, E. Douglas Gunther, were married August 23, 1969. He died April 29, 2019. Mrs. Gunther came to Denton from Westminster, MD in 1975. For many years she worked as an Administrative Assistant at Black and Decker in Easton, MD. After that, she worked for several orthodontists in Easton. She enjoyed boating and the beach but, most of all, she enjoyed her grandchildren and family. Mrs. Gunther is survived by her daughter, Jolie G. Shull (Billy) of Denton; her son, Chris Gunther (Jen Boyd) of Denton; and six grandchildren: Alexandra Shull, Tori Shull, Garrett Shull, Evelyn Gunther, Avery Gunther, and Adalyn Gunther. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, August 14th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 10:30 until 11:30 before the service. The interment will follow in the Denton Cemetery. If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family requests that the donations be sent to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 11, 2019