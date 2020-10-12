1/1
Joyce Aldridge
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Helena Aldridge of Huntsville, AL, passed away unexpectedly September 10, 2020. Born March 6, 1941, to Arthur and Dora Aldridge, she grew up in Westminster, MD, and graduated in 1959 from Westminster High School. She was an active member of The Cove Methodist Church in Alabama. An avid reader, artist and cook, Joyce also had a passion for bowling. Joyce is survived by four children: Sandra Fisher of Huntsville, William Koons (Angela) of Madison, Robert Koons (Sara) of Hendersonville, TN, and Deborah Fletcher (Kent) of Huntsville; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents. She is also survived by her brothers: Arthur Jr. (aka Mickey) of Westminster MD, Edward (Christine) of Hanover, PA, Thomas (Elaine) of Huntsville, and John (Sandra) of Littlestown, PA. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 17, at 10:00 A.M., at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved