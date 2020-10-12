Joyce Helena Aldridge of Huntsville, AL, passed away unexpectedly September 10, 2020. Born March 6, 1941, to Arthur and Dora Aldridge, she grew up in Westminster, MD, and graduated in 1959 from Westminster High School. She was an active member of The Cove Methodist Church in Alabama. An avid reader, artist and cook, Joyce also had a passion for bowling. Joyce is survived by four children: Sandra Fisher of Huntsville, William Koons (Angela) of Madison, Robert Koons (Sara) of Hendersonville, TN, and Deborah Fletcher (Kent) of Huntsville; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents. She is also survived by her brothers: Arthur Jr. (aka Mickey) of Westminster MD, Edward (Christine) of Hanover, PA, Thomas (Elaine) of Huntsville, and John (Sandra) of Littlestown, PA. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 17, at 10:00 A.M., at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD.



