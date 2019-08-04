Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ann Chomko. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Church of the Ascension 23 N. Court Street Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Ann Chomko, 74, of Westminster passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Joyce was born on June 13, 1945 in Washington, D.C. to the late William and Lottie Scrivener Whitmore. After retiring from the Federal Government she worked part time with the Carroll County Visitor's Center in Westminster, MD. Joyce was the loving mother of John Paul Chomko of Finksburg and Jennifer Ann Grove and husband Aaron of Westminster. She will be missed by her grandchildren Jonas and Ethan Grove and many loving nieces and nephews. Joyce is also survived by her brother William Brice (Donna) Whitmore, and sisters Linda Seubold and Helen Thompson. Joyce was a long-time member of the Church of the Ascension Episcopal Church of Westminster where she volunteered for DreamBuilders, an interfaith community building homes for those in need and was actively involved with Outreach, St Martha's Guild, Alter Guild and Mistletoe Mart. She was also a member of the Westminster Moose and the Red Hat Society. Since retirement Joyce filled her days making memories with her two grandchildren; ziplining, camping, Hershey Park visits, vacations to North Carolina and their annual trip to Ripken Stadium to see the Ironbirds. Her DreamBuilders trips took her to many places including New Mexico, West Virginia, Vermont, New Jersey and Louisiana. Joyce also loved to travel with her friends to Germany, France, Spain, Egypt, Ireland and many other destinations. Joyce also loved to dance and attend Zumba class. Joyce will be remembered for her giving and selfless nature, never letting one minute be wasted. Joyce's family will welcome friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 8 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension, 23 N. Court Street, Westminster with Father Samuel Nsengiyumva officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations, in Joyce's memory, may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or to DreamBuilders, c/o St. Marks Church, 12700 Hall Shop Rd, Highland, MD 20777.

