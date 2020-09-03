1/1
Joyce Chaney Brown
1931 - 2020
Joyce Chaney Brown, 89, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home. Born July 30, 1931 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Charles William and Gertrude (Quistorf) Chaney. Joyce was a graduate of McKinley Tech High School, where she excelled in sports, earning 12 varsity letters while being named "Best Athlete" and "Most Likely to Succeed". She furthered her education at the University of Maryland, College Park, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree. She enjoyed many years raising her children and traveling where the army sent her with her former husband, the late Lt. Colonel Donald R. Brown. As her children grew, she began a career teaching science, securing positions in schools as her military family traveled to various locations. Joyce's passion for working continued through retirement. She was employed as the director of Home Call in Westminster, and then as a medical secretary for Dr. Ricketts and Dr. Gloth. A woman of strong faith, she was a dedicated volunteer and active community member for over 40 years at Church of the Ascension. She helped organize and grow the annual Mistletoe Mart, was a member of the Pins & Needles Club, Priest Selection Committee, and the church's vestry where she was a Senior Warden twice, was involved in the church's monthly breakfast and soup kitchen, and even worked as the church secretary. Joyce enjoyed gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, and knitting. She adored her grandchildren, who fondly called her "Granmere", and had a special relationship with every one of them. She was a huge ACC basketball fan, especially Lefty Driesell's Maryland Terrapins and Mike Krzyzewski's Duke Blue Devils. Being an avid sports enthusiast, Joyce delighted in attending her grandchildren's sporting events and would often discuss recent events with them. A proponent of women's sports, she eagerly watched the U.S. Women's National Team's soccer games. Joyce had a huge heart and she was well loved and thought of as a mother figure to many. Joyce was a loving mother to her daughter Donna Brown Hansen of Westminster; sons and daughters-in-law Douglas R. and Kelly Brown of Keymar, Charles W. and Melanie Brown of Lithicum Heights, Robert C. and Anne Brown of Westminster; devoted grandmother to her grandchildren Jonathan Hansen and wife Bonnie, William Brown and wife Melanie, Michael, Connor, Emily, Ryan, Waverly, Matthew and Ainsley Brown; and caring great-grandmother to her great-grandson, Anthony Hansen. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother James Carroll Chaney. Private services and inurnment will be held at Church of the Ascension. A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Church of the Ascension, 23 N. Court St. Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
