Mrs. Brown you will be missed. Mr. Brown and Mrs. Brown and his family took us into their family from Vietnam is 1975. I was too young at the time. Mrs Brown I’m sorry I didn’t get a chance to see you before you passed as life kept us apart. I just know that you will be in our family hearts. You will be missed but I know you are in a better place now with Mr. Brown. Tell him I missed him very much. Love you and Mr. Brown forever in my heart. Love Michael Ton

