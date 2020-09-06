Joyce Chaney Brown, 89, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home. Born July 30, 1931 in Washington, D.C. she was the daughter of the late Charles William and Gertrude (Quistorf) Chaney. Surviving her is daughter Donna Brown Hansen of Westminster; sons and daughters-in-law Douglas R. and Kelly Brown of Keymar, Charles W. and Melanie Brown of Lithicum Heights, Robert C. and Anne Brown of Westminster; grandchildren Jonathan Hansen and wife Bonnie, William Brown and wife Melanie, Michael, Connor, Emily, Ryan, Waverly, Matthew and Ainsley Brown; and great-grandson Anthony Hansen. Private services and inurnment will be held at Church of the Ascension. A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held at a future date. Cremation Services provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Church of the Ascension, 23 N. Court St. Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
