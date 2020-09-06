1/1
Joyce Chaney Brown
1931 - 2020
Joyce Chaney Brown, 89, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home. Born July 30, 1931 in Washington, D.C. she was the daughter of the late Charles William and Gertrude (Quistorf) Chaney. Surviving her is daughter Donna Brown Hansen of Westminster; sons and daughters-in-law Douglas R. and Kelly Brown of Keymar, Charles W. and Melanie Brown of Lithicum Heights, Robert C. and Anne Brown of Westminster; grandchildren Jonathan Hansen and wife Bonnie, William Brown and wife Melanie, Michael, Connor, Emily, Ryan, Waverly, Matthew and Ainsley Brown; and great-grandson Anthony Hansen. Private services and inurnment will be held at Church of the Ascension. A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held at a future date. Cremation Services provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Church of the Ascension, 23 N. Court St. Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Memories & Condolences

September 5, 2020
Donna and Family , I am so sorry to hear about Donna . She was a great friend and source of support in an one's time of need . She will be greatly missed by all . You all are in our thoughts and prayers .
ann woodie and Family
Friend
September 5, 2020
Mrs. Brown you will be missed. Mr. Brown and Mrs. Brown and his family took us into their family from Vietnam is 1975. I was too young at the time. Mrs Brown I’m sorry I didn’t get a chance to see you before you passed as life kept us apart. I just know that you will be in our family hearts. You will be missed but I know you are in a better place now with Mr. Brown. Tell him I missed him very much. Love you and Mr. Brown forever in my heart. Love Michael Ton
Michael Ton
Family
