Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533

Joyce Genier Huber, 90, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born on October 7, 1928 in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Coralee Burroughs Pancoast. She was the loving wife of the late James William Huber, her husband of 60 years. Joyce was a devoted wife and homemaker who met the challenge and joys of raising her five boys born within a span of 6 years. She was an avid sailor, and a Civil War buff, she loved classic movies, and collie dogs. Joyce was a former model. She was a parishioner of St. John Catholic Church, Westminster. As a Navy wife she moved about frequently but lived in Maryland much of her life. Her southern drawl faded over the years but she identified most with her native Commonwealth of Virginia. Surviving Joyce are children and spouses Michael and Catherine Huber of Glen Burnie, Stephen and Karen Huber of Sykesville, James Timothy and Ronnie Huber of Severna Park, Kevin and Shelley Huber of Chester, VA, and Mark and Maryann Huber of Pasadena; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Pancoast. Services and inurnment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, Westminster. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 43 Monroe St, Westminster, MD 21157.

