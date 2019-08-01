Carroll County Times Obituaries
Joyce Joan Dixon, age 82, of Manchester, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Hanover Hospital. Born June 7, 1937, in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late William Bosley and Mary Hunt Bosley. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Dixon, Sr. Joyce retired from Telemecanique. She enjoyed watching soap operas and her dogs. She loved life and spending time with her family. She is survived by daughters, Dona Jennings of Florida, Janet Dixon of Westminster and Christine Dixon of Manchester and sister Gloria Whitaker of White Hall. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Charles W. Dixon, Jr. and 10 siblings. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10am. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park. Those desiring may make memorial donations to the .
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 1, 2019
