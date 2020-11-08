Joyce Ann Jones, 80, of Westminster, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at UPMC Hospital in Hanover, PA with her daughter by her side. Born December 17, 1939, in Rockingham County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Harry Fauber and stepfather and mother, Ronald Babington and Lena Shiflett Babington. She was the beloved wife of 64 years to the late Darrell W. "Buck" Jones, Sr. who passed away May 25, 2020. Joyce was small but mighty. She was a kind hearted soul that would do anything for anybody. She always put her family first. She was the picture of grace, dignity, compassion and love. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandma, and great-grandma, aunt and friend. She always helped those in need and those she couldn't help she prayed fervently for. Joyce retired from Black and Decker with 30 plus years of service and was a member of Bixlers Church. She enjoyed watching her Ravens football team, 4-wheeling in West Virginia, visiting her grandson Kyle at the beach, singing in the church choir and visiting with her retired friends. In their prime Joyce and Buck hosted many pig roasts and pool parties at their home in Westminster along with their family and friends reunion in West Virginia. Most of all she cherished creating memories with her family. She is survived by daughter Kimberly Cook and husband Rick of Hanover, PA; son Ronald L. Jones Sr. and wife Sherry of Hanover, PA; 7 grandchildren, Christopher Jones of Florida, Tiffany Niebauer and husband Chris of Martinsburg, WV, Stephanie Walker and husband Jimmy of Poolesville, MD, Brian Cook and wife April of McSherrystown, PA, Kyle Cook of Rehoboth, DE, Ronnie Jones Jr. and Amber Jones both of Westminster, MD; 7 great-grandchildren, Sarah, Makayla, Mason, Jayden, James, Peyton and Shyann.She was also survived by her brother Woodrow (Bud) Fauber and wife Phyllis of Hagerstown Md. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her sons, Darrell W. Jones Jr. (2004) and Craig B. Jones (1982). The family will receive friends on Buck's birthday Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home with Pastor Everett Vocature officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bixlers United Methodist Church Attention: Ladies Aide, 3372 Bixler Church Road, Westminster, MD, 21158.



