Joyce Kranzler, 73, of Waynesboro, PA passed away on January 9, 2020 at the Transitions Health Care in Gettysburg, PA. Born July 19, 1946 in Aberdeen, SD, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Elsie (Schaible) Kauk Joyce had a passion for music. She was an accomplished pianist and served as Choir Director at her former church. Joyce loved spending time at the seashore and tending to her flower garden. She enjoyed needlepoint, knitting and crochet. Joyce had a great love of animals especially birds and kept many over the years as her beloved pets. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Jo Eichensehr and her husband John of Finksburg, MD; grandchildren: Morgan Eichensehr and Ian Eichensehr. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 2901 Bloom Road, Finksburg, MD. A Service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at11:00 am at the Funeral Home, with Pastor Andy Vineberg officiating. A private family interment will be held in Lake View Memorial Park. Since Joyce loved bright colors, the family requests that those attending the service wear bright and cheerful colors to honor her life. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 12, 2020