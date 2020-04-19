Joyce Lamon Hirsch, 81, of Westminster, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born February 11, 1939 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Gardner and Marie VanSyckle (nee King). Twice married she was the wife of Charles A. Hirsch, to whom she married in 1992, and Edward R. Lamon, who predeceased her in 1989. Joyce was a 1957 graduate of Western High School in Baltimore. She was a devoted homemaker. Joyce enjoyed traveling and shopping with her family and friends. In her younger years, Joyce was involved in several drum and bugle corps including the Yankee Rebels and the Silver Liners. She most enjoyed spending time with family and her many cherished life-long friends, whom she considered her sisters. Surviving in addition to her husband is son Lawrence "Larry" Lamon and wife Mary Beth; daughters Debbie Ruark and husband Dan; Lisa Lamon and Jeanne Lindley all of Westminster; Stepsons Charles Hirsch and Gary Hirsch. Beloved Memaw of Lauren Lamon of Baltimore, Christopher Lamon of Reisterstown, Zachary Rosen, Lindsay Rosen, Seamus Ruark, Sean Ruark, and Tracey F. Johns, all of Westminster. Services for Joyce will be private at this time. In light of the current health crisis, her family will wait to hold a Celebration of Life Service, until such time that her friends and family can gather together to fondly remember her. Services and arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 19, 2020