Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 Funeral service 6:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157

Joyce Lane Pratt, 55, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home from natural causes. Born May 23, 1964 in Baltimore, she was the loving daughter of Goldie May Wilson Pratt and the late Richard Allen Pratt. Joyce was a graduate of Randallstown High School Class of 1982. She spent her working career as a bookkeeper and did clerical work for various companies. Joyce loved bowling, playing pool, roller skating, and dancing. She enjoyed getting together with her friends, often hosting parties at her home. Although she didn't have children of her own, she cared for her cats as if they were her kids. She will be remembered as a very caring person. Surviving her are siblings Robert Allan Pratt and wife Linda of Westminster, Marcia Lynn Ruby and husband James of Oakland, and Ronald Alvin Pratt and wife Susan of Victorville, CA; nieces and nephews Richard Allan Pratt and wife Jennifer of Westminster, Melissa Daily of Crestview, FL, Jay Ruby and wife Alicia of Elko New Market, MN, Kara Koons of Westminster, Ronald Anthony Pratt of Victorville, CA, Juliana Casey of Westminster, and Aleshia Pratt of Westminster; 10 great nieces and nephews; and 3 great-great nieces. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her sister Linda Louise Pratt-Thornton. The family will welcome friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, with a funeral service starting at 6pm. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Baltimore County Humane Society located at 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, Maryland 21136.

