Joyce Wise Lutes, 74, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, May 25, due to complications from the Coronavirus. Born Feb. 27, 1946, daughter of the late Oscar Arro and late Mildred Arro. She was the wife of the late James Lutes. She was retired from 20+ years with IBM. She did some traveling around the world during her retirement. She moved from Maryland to California, then to Florida to be with her brother and sister. Later she moved to Maryland to be with her daughter and her family. She loved people and animals. She loved being outdoors. Her hobbies were skiing, dancing, playing cards and bingo. As sweet as she was, she was a hot shot on the tennis court! She was Christian by faith and devoted to God. She loved going to CBS. Her favorite thing to do was hang out with her bestest friend Joyce (Double trouble)! She is survived by her brother Paul Arro, wife Sue; her daughter Michele Ruth, son-in-law William Ruth; and three grandchildren, Zachary, Meghan, Addyson; also many well loved nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at a later date.



