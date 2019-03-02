Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Martin. View Sign

Joyce Faye Martin, 72, of Westminster, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Longview Healthcare Center. Born on December 25, 1946 in Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Claude Hurd and Lillie Robinette Hurd. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Edward E. Martin. Joyce grew up in Tennessee and North Carolina as the 2nd of 5 sisters and 3 brothers. Joyce was a homemaker and caregiver. Besides her husband she is survived by daughter Melissa Price and husband Jeff of Delaware, son Edward Martin, Jr. and wife Norma of Hampstead, granddaughter Melanie Price and finance AJ Glassberg, grandson Austin Martin, numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Private graveside services were held on Thursday at Meadow Branch Cemetery with Rev. Art Monroe officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD. 21157. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.

Joyce Faye Martin, 72, of Westminster, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Longview Healthcare Center. Born on December 25, 1946 in Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Claude Hurd and Lillie Robinette Hurd. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Edward E. Martin. Joyce grew up in Tennessee and North Carolina as the 2nd of 5 sisters and 3 brothers. Joyce was a homemaker and caregiver. Besides her husband she is survived by daughter Melissa Price and husband Jeff of Delaware, son Edward Martin, Jr. and wife Norma of Hampstead, granddaughter Melanie Price and finance AJ Glassberg, grandson Austin Martin, numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Private graveside services were held on Thursday at Meadow Branch Cemetery with Rev. Art Monroe officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD. 21157. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A. Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close