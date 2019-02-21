Reverend J.P. Helton, age 87, of Mt. Airy, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frederick, MD. Born April 2, 1931, in Tazewell, TN he was the son of the late William Reuben Helton and Nancy Jane McDanill Helton. He was predeceased by his first wife, Emlow Helton who died in 1997. He was the husband of Lois G. Helton of Mt. Airy. J.P. had been a builder for many years. He was a longtime member of Glenwood Missionary Baptist Church, Glenwood. He loved music and gardening. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons, Wayne Helton of Stafford, VA and James Helton of Elkridge, daughters, Karen Mathis of West Friendship, Kathy Marsden of New Windsor and Denise Mayne of Mt. Airy; step-daughters, Deborah Foster of Hanover, PA and Patricia Kisner of Sharpsburg; brother, Jerry Helton of Morristown, TN and sisters, Sue Owen of Morristown TN, Phyllis Matthews of Taneytown, Wanda Campbell of Camden Point, MO and Joyce Hopkins of Mt. Airy,. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. J.P. was predeceased by siblings, Fred Helton, Lois Wisecarver and Judy Pool. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1 to 2pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a service will follow at 2pm at the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Lance Metcalf. Interment will follow in Glenwood Baptist Cemetery, Glenwood. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary